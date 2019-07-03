Dr. Ali Shakir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Shakir, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Shakir, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Locations
Ohio Rehab. Center II Inc.6651 Frank Ave Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 498-9865
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After visiting several Dr. in area for right leg pain with little or no help, Dr. A. Shakir ,M.D. nailed the problem and treated it with medication. It was a pleasure dealing with him no rushing and answered all question , great Dr.
About Dr. Ali Shakir, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
