Dr. Ali Sepehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sepehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Sepehr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Sepehr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sepehr works at
Locations
-
1
VA Hospital Dental Clinic5901 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90822 Directions (562) 826-8000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
OC Facial Plastic Surgery360 San Miguel Dr Ste 409, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 371-6963
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sepehr?
I am so very pleased with my results and experience . Dr. Sepehr is highly credentialed; extremely skillful, meticulous and gentle; and delivered on exactly what we discussed at all prior consultations. I would recommend him for anyone considering making a change to their eyes, nose and/or chin. He is truly an artist and was able to preserve a very natural but refined look while also improving my breathing. Beyond this, his staff is very knowledgeable, communicated regularly pre and post procedure, and responded to all inquiries immediately. I am so fortunate to have found this practice and will be returning for all of my future facial treatments. Thank you Dr. Sepher, Jacqueline, Danielle and entire team!
About Dr. Ali Sepehr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian and Persian
- 1386833069
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- Uc Irvine Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sepehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sepehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sepehr works at
Dr. Sepehr speaks Persian and Persian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sepehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sepehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.