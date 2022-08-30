Overview

Dr. Ali Sepehr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Sepehr works at SCI in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.