Dr. Ali Seckin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ali Seckin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Istanbul and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Institute for Pain & Palliative Medicine20 Prospect Ave Ste 602, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-1045Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Gramercy Pain Management67 S Main St, Pearl River, NY 10965 Directions (845) 368-0800Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday2:30pm - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday2:30pm - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Humg Pain and Palliative Care452 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (551) 996-2442
Gynecology Oncology92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-1045
Hackensack University Medical Center30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2442MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
It's rare in today's world to find a doctor with excellent listening, diagnostic and technical skills who is also kind, caring, has a sense of humor and who truly wants to help his patients. Dr. Seckin has all of these qualities.
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1497738801
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Umdnj Med School
- University Of Istanbul
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
