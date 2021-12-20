Overview

Dr. Ali Seckin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Istanbul and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Seckin works at Institute for Pain & Palliative Medicine in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Pearl River, NY and Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.