Dr. Ali Sarram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Colorado Urology11960 Lioness Way Ste 210, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 743-7390
Colorado Urology1411 S Potomac St Ste 210, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 743-7382Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorado Urology - Lone Tree / Park Meadows10535 Park Meadows Blvd Ste 102, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 997-0881
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
I have been with Dr. Sarram for 13yrs. He removed my kidney and treated me for my bladder cancer. He is the best in his field. He makes you feel relaxed and listens to your concerns. My husband has been seeing him for his prostate for years and has it under control. We both trust him with our lives. He is the best!
- Urology
- English, Persian
- 1043213929
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Urology
