Dr. Ali Sanai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Sanai works at Center for Advanced Gyn & Urogynecology in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.