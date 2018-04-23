See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Ali Sajjadian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Sajjadian works at Serenity Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Serenity Plastic Surgery
    496 Old Newport Blvd Ste 3, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Apr 23, 2018
Dr. Sajjadian is extremely knowledgeable & trustworthy. I am so happy I put my nose & ears in his care! I had the best experience possible & I am so thankful for him & his staff. I underwent an open rhinoplasty, septoplasty, turbinoplasty, & ear lobe reduction surgery with the amazing Dr. Ali Sajjadian almost exactly a month ago (03/22). I am BEYOND happy with my results! Dr. Sajjadian has not only given me a gorgeous, natural-looking nose, but a far more functional nose as well. I also have to
About Dr. Ali Sajjadian, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
  • 1659346021
Education & Certifications

  • University Pittsburgh
  • Temple University Hospital
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ali Sajjadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sajjadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sajjadian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sajjadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sajjadian works at Serenity Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sajjadian’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajjadian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajjadian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sajjadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sajjadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

