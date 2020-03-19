See All Urologists in Manassas, VA
Dr. Ali Sajadi, MD

Urology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Sajadi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Sajadi works at Prince William Urology Associates in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Manassas
    8525 Rolling Rd Ste 220, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 393-0700
    Prince William Ambulatory Surgery Center
    8644 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 369-8525
    Novant Health Uva Health System Prince William Medical Center
    8700 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 369-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • One Net
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 19, 2020
    Dr Sajadi has performed 3 Lipotripsy's on me and always does a fantastic job as I usually pass 80-100 fragments within a week. He always comes to my bedside prior to the procedure and explains what he is going to do. He takes the time on office visits to answer all questions and assures that you leave his office satisfied that you have received the best care with my health foremost in his mind.
    Larry Gartin — Mar 19, 2020
    About Dr. Ali Sajadi, MD

    • Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1326028614
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
