Dr. Ali Safiedine, DPM

Podiatry
2 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Ali Safiedine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Safiedine works at Michigan Foot & Ankle Specialists in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Foot and Ankle Specialists PC
    7243 Chase Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 390-0573
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Ali Safiedine, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1033182365
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Safiedine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Safiedine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Safiedine works at Michigan Foot & Ankle Specialists in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Safiedine’s profile.

    Dr. Safiedine has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safiedine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Safiedine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safiedine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safiedine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safiedine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

