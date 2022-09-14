Dr. Ali Safa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Safa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Safa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Locations
Endocrine and Diabetes Center PC301 Maple Ave W Ste 120, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (703) 242-2437
Endorcine and Diabetes Center PC2200 Opitz Blvd Ste 250, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 494-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Safa for many years. He’s thorough and always explains things so that I understand them. He also makes sure that my primary care doctor stays informed.
About Dr. Ali Safa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 52 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1952475048
Education & Certifications
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safa has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Safa speaks Persian.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Safa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.