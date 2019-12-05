See All Cardiologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Ali Saab

Cardiology
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ali Saab is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Saab works at Carlson Laser Aethetics in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI, Allegan, MI and Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cardiac and Vascular Amputation Prevention Centers
    1525 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 447-8220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Capital Cardiology PC
    1200 E Michigan Ave Ste 725, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-5599
  3. 3
    Metro Heart & Vascular
    551 Linn St, Allegan, MI 49010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-5950
  4. 4
    2122 Health Dr Sw, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-5950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 05, 2019
    K. Wade — Dec 05, 2019
    About Dr. Ali Saab

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1932341294
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Saab is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saab. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

