Dr. Ali Rezai, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ali Rezai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rezai works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wvu Medicine - Neurology Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute
    33 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 (304) 598-6127
  2. 2
    Ohio State Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital
    480 Medical Center Dr, Columbus, OH 43210 (855) 255-0550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Neurostimulator Implantation
Brain Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Neurostimulator Implantation
Brain Surgery

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuromodulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 01, 2022
    I felt very comfortable with Dr Rezai, very friendly and explained everything he was going to do with the surgery. He and Ashley Mears make a great team.
    Donald Cole — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Rezai, MD

    Neurosurgery
    32 years of experience
    English
    1124082441
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Rezai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rezai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rezai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

