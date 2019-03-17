See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ali Razfar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ali Razfar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Razfar works at UCLA Cardiothoracic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 (310) 206-6688
    Ali Razfar MD, Facial Plastic Surgery
    Ali Razfar MD, Facial Plastic Surgery
361 Hospital Rd Ste 522, Newport Beach, CA 92663 (949) 645-5179
    House Officers-otolaryngology
    House Officers-otolaryngology
1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5312, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 (734) 936-8051
    The Aesthetic Centers
    The Aesthetic Centers
3701 Birch St Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 (949) 644-2442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Sinusitis

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 17, 2019
    One of the best plastic surgeons in the Newport Beach region. Very professional and had great bedside manner. I interviewed several other doctors and ultimately chose Dr. Razfar.
    — Mar 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ali Razfar, MD
    About Dr. Ali Razfar, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1699093104
    Education & Certifications

    University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    UCLA
    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
