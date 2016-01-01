Overview

Dr. Ali Raza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Raza works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.