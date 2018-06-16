Overview

Dr. Ali Parhiz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Parhiz works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.