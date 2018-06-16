Dr. Ali Parhiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parhiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Parhiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Parhiz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Locations
Idaho Retina Center Pllc901 N Curtis Rd Ste 403, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 322-5996
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parhiz?
Excellent doctor. Actually took the time to explain to me what is going on with my eye and my treatment options. He started me on injections which I did not feel at all. My vision has improved a lot.
About Dr. Ali Parhiz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1295050110
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parhiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parhiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parhiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parhiz has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parhiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Parhiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parhiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parhiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parhiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.