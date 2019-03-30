Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliashirazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Holzer Medical Center, Raleigh General Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Marshall Orthopaedics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1262Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Holzer Medical Center
- Raleigh General Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I reviewed Dr. Oliashirazi in 2016 after my total knee replacement surgery. My review 3 years post surgery is still 5 star! I have never had any problems nor complications whatsoever. I did follow all instructions implicitly in order to facilitate my healing process. I am now 3 years post surgery and my knee is better and stronger than ever before thanks to Dr. Oliashirazi and his fantastic team!
About Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821057621
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliashirazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliashirazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliashirazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliashirazi has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliashirazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliashirazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliashirazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliashirazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliashirazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.