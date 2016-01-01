Dr. Ali Nsair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nsair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Nsair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Nsair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Nsair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Downtown Los Angeles Specialty Care1400 S Grand Ave Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 460-4132
-
2
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 601-7622
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nsair?
About Dr. Ali Nsair, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1366739880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nsair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nsair using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nsair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nsair works at
Dr. Nsair speaks Arabic.
Dr. Nsair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nsair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nsair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nsair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.