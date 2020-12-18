See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Pain Medicine
Overview

Dr. Ali Nemat, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Nemat works at Columbia Emergency Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Beach Memorial Pathology Medical Group Inc.
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 (562) 733-1423
  2. 2
    Jason R. Koh D.o. Inc
    2840 Long Beach Blvd Ste 465, Long Beach, CA 90806 (562) 595-0790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Dr. Nemat took care of my father at LB Memorial Care for one month. He was our knight in shining armour! He accepted my 91 year old father into Accute Rehab a week after cervical surgery on C2,3,4 & 5, during COVID and had his team work with my Dad daily for two weeks until we were ready to go home. He would give me all the updates and although short on time, he was kind and I knew he was thorough. My Dad loved him. He totally took care of us and prepared by Dad to be self-sufficient at home.
    A. Solan — Dec 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ali Nemat, MD

    Pain Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1447296462
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
    Medical Education

