Dr. Ali Nazari, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Nazari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.

Dr. Nazari works at Providence Medical Group in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Providence - Cottage Hill
    5621 COTTAGE HILL RD, Mobile, AL 36609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 666-2439

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2022
    The office was clean and not busy. The wait time was pretty short. I got there early so I think I was called back right on time. The staff is super friendly.
    — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Nazari, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104278829
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu-Shreveport
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Nazari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nazari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazari works at Providence Medical Group in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Nazari’s profile.

    Dr. Nazari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

