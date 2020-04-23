Overview

Dr. Ali Nawras, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Nawras works at University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.