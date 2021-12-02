Overview

Dr. Ali Nasur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Nasur works at Texan Cardiovascular Institute in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.