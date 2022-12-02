Dr. Ali Nasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Nasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Nasser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bangalor University|Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
-
1
Dr. Ali Nasser, MD9401 SW State Rd 200 Ste 201, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 574-6817
-
2
Dr. Ali Nasser, MD40 SW 12th St Ste 201B, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 280-2967
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am an established patient. I cannot talk to a person! Just sit and wait on phone. Sometimes they never answer! I need an appt. Asap Since I’m having an issue but cannot see the dr. Let alone talk to anyone that cares. Call back people are rude! How do I see my doctor when having an issue with concern????
About Dr. Ali Nasser, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1457387888
Education & Certifications
- Usf Hlth Tampa Genl Hosp|Usf/James a Haley Va
- University Of Oklahoma-Tulsa Med Coll
- University of Oklahoma
- Bangalor University|Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
