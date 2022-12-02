Overview

Dr. Ali Nasser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bangalor University|Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Nasser works at Dr. Ali Nasser, MD in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.