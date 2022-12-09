Dr. Ali Namazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Namazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Namazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Namazi works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center of Nevada700 Shadow Ln Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 384-0022Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Heart Center of Nevada10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 403, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 754-0622
-
3
Westside Cardiology2800 N Tenaya Way Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 240-6482
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I’ve ever dealt with, friendly, informative, answers every question, really cares. Procedure was smooth & much less problematic than I anticipated. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Namazi.
About Dr. Ali Namazi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1649530858
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namazi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Namazi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Namazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Namazi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Namazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Namazi.
