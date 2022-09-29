See All Neurosurgeons in Fresno, CA
Neurosurgery
Dr. Ali Najafi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Najafi works at Neurosurgical Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates Medical Group Inc.
    7130 N Sharon Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-1100
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Anesthesia A Ca Nursing Corporation
    7152 N Sharon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 447-4898
  3. 3
    Fresno Heart Hospital LLC
    15 E Audubon Dr, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 433-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I recently had an anterior lumbar fusion surgery with Dr. Ali Najafi and he was amazing from the beginning to the end. He has amazing bedside manner and took the time to answer all my questions before the surgery. He is extremely skilled and the surgery and recovery have been great. He is always available for questions and I recommend anyone who needs this surgery to visit him a he makes an uncomfortable surgery so much better!
    Nasrin Noroozi — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Najafi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1124129473
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Najafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Najafi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Najafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Najafi works at Neurosurgical Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Najafi’s profile.

    Dr. Najafi has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Najafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najafi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

