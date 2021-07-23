See All Anesthesiologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Ali Nairizi, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ali Nairizi, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Dr. Nairizi works at Reno Tahoe Pain in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Reno Tahoe Pain
    6512 S Mccarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 384-1127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 23, 2021
    S. Riley — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Ali Nairizi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1700032273
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
