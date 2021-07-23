Dr. Ali Nairizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nairizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Nairizi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Nairizi, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Locations
Reno Tahoe Pain6512 S Mccarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 384-1127
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ali Nairizi, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nairizi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nairizi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nairizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nairizi speaks Persian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Nairizi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nairizi.
