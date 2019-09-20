Overview

Dr. Ali Murad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.



Dr. Murad works at Parkview Medical Group in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.