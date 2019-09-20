Dr. Ali Murad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Murad, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Murad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.
Dr. Murad works at
Locations
Parkview Neurosurgical Services1600 N Grand Ave Ste 508, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 595-7040
Parkview Medical Center400 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 595-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murad?
He is a very personable, caring, and talented surgeon. He has been a blessing to my family. I wouldn't go anywhere else for this kind of surgery!
About Dr. Ali Murad, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1811103831
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Neurological Institute/Swedish Med Center
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murad has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Murad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.