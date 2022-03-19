Dr. Moustapha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Moustapha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Moustapha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from American University of Beirut Medical Center and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Moustapha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HeartPlace HEB1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 301, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 684-9970Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
HeartPlace Southlake1545 E Southlake Blvd Ste 250, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (682) 223-9112Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moustapha?
Dr Mustapha saved my life almost 4 years ago. I will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Ali Moustapha, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1740244730
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- American University of Beirut Medical Center
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moustapha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moustapha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moustapha works at
Dr. Moustapha has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moustapha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moustapha speaks Arabic and Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moustapha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moustapha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moustapha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moustapha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.