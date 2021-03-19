See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ali Moussaoui, MD

Neurology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ali Moussaoui, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Moussaoui works at Ali Moussaoui MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX and Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ali Moussaoui MD PA
    11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 480, Houston, TX 77089
    Ali Moussaoui MD
    5550 S Peek Rd, Katy, TX 77450
    Ali Moussaoui, MD
    3801 Vista Rd Ste 320, Pasadena, TX 77504
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Cerebrovascular Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Parkinson's Disease
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Arthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    4.4
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 19, 2021
    In 2005 I started having seizures due to abnormal vessels in my brain that I was born with . I had seen many doctors, neurologists, and even neuro teams that were supposedly going to help me. Instead I was thrown through hoops and treated like test subject. I was just given multiple drugs with no remedy. After 2 years of frustration and losing everything and my family of 4 darn near homeless I was referred to Dr ALI. I saw Dr MOUSSAOUI and surprisingly enough I was not thrown through another hoop. After explaining everything that had happened to me he proceeds to tell me that he is going to help me and get me the surgery I need. Well he got me that surgery within 1 month. It turns out the surgery removed the cause of my seizures. I have not taken any more medicine for seizures and now I have a good job. I referred my nephew who saw him this week and was very pleased with him. THANK YOU DR MOUSSAOUI! YOU SAVED MY LIFE and TAKING GOOD CARE OF MY FAMILY!
    Kathy R in SugarLand — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Ali Moussaoui, MD

    Neurology
    31 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Spanish
    1114921905
    Education & Certifications

    Wayne State University Detroit Mc
    Good Samaritan Hospital Of Md
    American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Moussaoui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussaoui is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Moussaoui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moussaoui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussaoui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussaoui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussaoui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussaoui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

