Overview

Dr. Ali Moussaoui, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Moussaoui works at Ali Moussaoui MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX and Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.