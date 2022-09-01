Overview

Dr. Ali Moussa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Haskell Regional Hospital, Hillcrest Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center and Mercy Hospital Ada.



Dr. Moussa works at Tulsa Cancer institute in Tulsa, OK with other offices in McAlester, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.