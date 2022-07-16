Overview

Dr. Ali Motamedi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Motamedi works at Ventura Orthopedics in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Bursitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.