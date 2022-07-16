Dr. Ali Motamedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motamedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Motamedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Motamedi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ventura Orthopedics - Camarillo3901 Las Posas Rd Ste 4, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 585-5166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Motamedi was a good listener to my symptoms. He explained well my options of treatment so I could make an informed decision. Very polite and non rushing. His staff are very friendly and courteous
About Dr. Ali Motamedi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Motamedi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motamedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Motamedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Motamedi has seen patients for Elbow Bursitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Motamedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motamedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motamedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.