Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD
Dr. Ali Mosharrafa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Mosharrafa Plastic Surgery4611 E Shea Blvd Ste 230, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 513-8133
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
I was diagnosed with breast cancer and after my double mastectomy I opted for breast reconstruction. Dr. Ali Mosharrafa was there every step of the way, giving me the information I needed to make decisions regarding my care. He was very honest about managing my expectations and supporting whatever I decided. He worked closely with the breast surgeon so I could make the most informed decisions. His staff went out of their way to make me comfortable and make this process as easy as possible.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
