Dr. Ali Mokhtarzadeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Mokhtarzadeh works at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.