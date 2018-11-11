Overview

Dr. Ali Mojaverian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University|Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Mojaverian works at Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.