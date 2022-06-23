Dr. Ali Moiin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moiin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Moiin, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
A Comprehensive Dermatology Center1575 W Big Beaver Rd Ste C12, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 643-7677
Michigan Lung & Sleep Specialists Plc.14555 Levan Rd Ste 202, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 591-2000
Detroit Medical Center4160 John R St Ste 817, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 966-7585
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have had two appointments with Dr Miion, fiirst was to look at a couple spots on face. My first appointment I was at shock when he said he believed I have skin cancer and needed to do a biopsy, I kind of froze and didn't ask any questions. After a couple days I was seeking some answers, I called the office and a nurse called me back immediately and discussed everything with me until I felt comfortable with what the next steps were. 2nd visit I had my biopsy; he was wonderful and answered all of mine and my husband's questions before and after the biopsy, we did not feel rushed at all. He also gave me his direct number to text him for the results and called me same day after I texted him and explained the next steps. He is very upbeat and helps you to relax at a nervous time, I would recommend him to any friend or family looking for a dermatologist
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Turkish
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology
Dr. Moiin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moiin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moiin has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moiin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moiin speaks Arabic and Turkish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Moiin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moiin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moiin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moiin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.