Overview

Dr. Ali Moiin, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Moiin works at A Comprehensive Dermatology Center in Troy, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.