Dr. Ali Moiin, MD

Dermatology
3 (44)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Moiin, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Moiin works at A Comprehensive Dermatology Center in Troy, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Comprehensive Dermatology Center
    1575 W Big Beaver Rd Ste C12, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 643-7677
  2. 2
    Michigan Lung & Sleep Specialists Plc.
    14555 Levan Rd Ste 202, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 591-2000
  3. 3
    Detroit Medical Center
    4160 John R St Ste 817, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 966-7585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 23, 2022
    I have had two appointments with Dr Miion, fiirst was to look at a couple spots on face. My first appointment I was at shock when he said he believed I have skin cancer and needed to do a biopsy, I kind of froze and didn't ask any questions. After a couple days I was seeking some answers, I called the office and a nurse called me back immediately and discussed everything with me until I felt comfortable with what the next steps were. 2nd visit I had my biopsy; he was wonderful and answered all of mine and my husband's questions before and after the biopsy, we did not feel rushed at all. He also gave me his direct number to text him for the results and called me same day after I texted him and explained the next steps. He is very upbeat and helps you to relax at a nervous time, I would recommend him to any friend or family looking for a dermatologist
    Beth — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Moiin, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Turkish
    • 1255313979
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Moiin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moiin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moiin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moiin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moiin has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moiin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Moiin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moiin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moiin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moiin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

