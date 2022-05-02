Overview

Dr. Ali Mohammed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Alabama Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Mohammed works at Nephrology And Hypertension in Flint, MI with other offices in Fenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.