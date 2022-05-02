Dr. Mohammed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Mohammed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Mohammed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Alabama Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology and HypertensionG1071 N Ballenger Hwy Ste 310, Flint, MI 48504 Directions (810) 238-4153
-
2
Fenton Dialysis17420 Silver Pkwy, Fenton, MI 48430 Directions (810) 750-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammed?
Dr Mohammad is a very caring, professional, kind, wise physician. I am so thankful to have him caring for me. His staff is outstanding also.
About Dr. Ali Mohammed, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1396735940
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HURLEY MEDICAL CENTER
- HURLEY MEDICAL CENTER
- Alabama Texas A&M University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Dr. Mohammed has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.