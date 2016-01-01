Dr. Ali Mohammad, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Mohammad, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ali Mohammad, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bensalem, PA.
Dr. Mohammad works at
Locations
Aspen Dental670 Rockhill Dr, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (844) 227-5255Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Aspen Dental1708 Route 47, Rio Grande, NJ 08242 Directions (844) 225-8429
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ali Mohammad, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1952557852
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammad accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammad speaks Arabic.
Dr. Mohammad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammad, there are benefits to both methods.