Dr. Ali Mesbahi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ali Mesbahi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Mesbahi works at National Center for Plastic Surgery in McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    National Center for Plastic Surgery
    7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 400, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 544-7276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Ali Mesbahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093988032
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Mesbahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesbahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mesbahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mesbahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mesbahi works at National Center for Plastic Surgery in McLean, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mesbahi’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesbahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesbahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesbahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesbahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

