Dr. Ali Mesbahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Mesbahi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Mesbahi works at
Locations
National Center for Plastic Surgery7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 400, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 544-7276
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was warned that Dr. Mesbahi can come off as a bit arrogant, but he is a good plastic surgeon. I opted for a good plastic surgeon with fair bedside manners than a fair surgeon with excellent bedside manners. Don’t expect Dr. Mesbahi to be your therapist. Come prepared with your questions and be direct. However, his staff is wonderful. Overall, I am happy with my results.
About Dr. Ali Mesbahi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1093988032
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesbahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesbahi accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesbahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesbahi works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesbahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesbahi.
