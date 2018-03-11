Overview

Dr. Ali Mencin, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Mencin works at ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.