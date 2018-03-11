Dr. Ali Mencin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mencin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Mencin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Mencin, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Mencin works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale270 W 231st St, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mencin is a smart, responsive doctor who has a heart !
About Dr. Ali Mencin, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598718413
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Mencin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mencin has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mencin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mencin speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mencin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mencin.
