Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine | University of California Berkeley and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Mazloom works at
Locations
-
1
Westerm Radiation Oncology Associates P.A.21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 912-3650
-
2
Genesis Obstetrics Gynecology314 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 208, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 503-1273
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- LifeSynch
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazloom?
This week, I had my last appointment with Dr. Mazloom, and even though I will no longer be his patient, he made sure I had the necessary care I need in the future by recommending a physical therapist. They contacted me almost immediately. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Mazloom and his incredible staff. They care so much, and you feel it from the very first appointment to the very last one. Thank you ALL, and I do mean each and everyone of you. Sincerely!! ??
About Dr. Ali Mazloom, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1962794560
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Baylor College of Medicine | University of California Berkeley
- University of California At Berkeley
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazloom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazloom works at
Dr. Mazloom has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazloom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.