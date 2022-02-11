Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 430, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 242-3300
-
2
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery8520 Broadway St Ste 200, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 242-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahmood?
I was a patient of Dr. Mahmood whewn I had cancer in 201-2011. I LOVEEEEE this doctor and his staff. I AM A REFERRAL CORDINATOR IN A CLINIC AND RECOMMENED HIM WHEN NEEDED.
About Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1548439888
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson/Blodgett Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- St George's University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mahmood using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Dr. Mahmood has seen patients for Excision of Rectal Tumor, Anal or Rectal Pain and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahmood speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.