Overview

Dr. Ali Mahmood, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Mahmood works at Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Rectal Tumor, Anal or Rectal Pain and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.