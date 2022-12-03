Dr. Ali Mahajerin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajerin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Mahajerin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Mahajerin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ludington, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Dr. Mahajerin works at
Locations
-
1
Shoreline Foot & Ankle7 Atkinson Dr Ste 113, Ludington, MI 49431 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
-
3
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Fremont230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Spectrum Health Center for Acute Rehabilitation1840 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahajerin?
Very good
About Dr. Ali Mahajerin, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1033269816
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahajerin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahajerin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mahajerin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mahajerin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahajerin works at
Dr. Mahajerin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahajerin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahajerin speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajerin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajerin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajerin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajerin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.