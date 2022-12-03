Overview

Dr. Ali Mahajerin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ludington, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.



Dr. Mahajerin works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Ludington in Ludington, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Fremont, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.