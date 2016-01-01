Dr. Ali Kurady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Kurady, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Kurady, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Iraqi Commission for Medical Specialization in Pediatrics (Iraq)
Locations
Dept of Pediatrics94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-2782MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurady?
About Dr. Ali Kurady, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1093154379
Education & Certifications
- Iraqi Commission for Medical Specialization in Pediatrics (Iraq)
- Ministry of Health Hospitals (Iraq)
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurady accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurady speaks Arabic.
Dr. Kurady has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurady.
