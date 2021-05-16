See All Neurosurgeons in Sherwood, AR
Dr. Ali Krisht, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (47)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ali Krisht, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherwood, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.

Dr. Krisht works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Sherwood, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Pituitary Tumor and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute
    6020 Warden Rd Ste 100, Sherwood, AR 72120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Ali Krisht, MD
About Dr. Ali Krisht, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 37 years of experience
  • English, Arabic and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1043300528
Education & Certifications

  • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
  • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • CHI St. Vincent North

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ali Krisht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krisht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Krisht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Krisht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krisht works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Sherwood, AR. View the full address on Dr. Krisht’s profile.

Dr. Krisht has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Pituitary Tumor and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krisht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Krisht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krisht.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krisht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krisht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

