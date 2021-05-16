Dr. Ali Krisht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krisht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Krisht, MD
Dr. Ali Krisht, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherwood, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.
CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute6020 Warden Rd Ste 100, Sherwood, AR 72120 Directions
Dr. KRISHT IS AN AWESOME SURGEON , HE HAS AN AMAZING GIFT FROM GOD AND HE USES IT TO HELP PEOPLE . HE SAVED MY LIFE AND I AM SO THANKFUL. HE'S ALSO A GREAT PERSON , I WAS SO BLESSED TO HAVE HIM DO MY SURGERY !!
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Male
- 1043300528
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
Dr. Krisht has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Pituitary Tumor and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krisht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krisht speaks Arabic and Spanish.
