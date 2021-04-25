Overview

Dr. Ali Kizilbash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Kizilbash works at Cottonwood Cardiology in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.