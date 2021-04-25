Dr. Ali Kizilbash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizilbash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Kizilbash, MD
Dr. Ali Kizilbash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Cardiac Associates1110 Cottonwood Ln Ste 105, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (972) 607-2525
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
He is excellent. The best.
About Dr. Ali Kizilbash, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
