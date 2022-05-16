See All Plastic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Ali Kilic, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ali Kilic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Hacettepe University.

Dr. Kilic works at University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL
    1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 901-2379

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Abdominoplasty

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2022
    I recently had Breast reduction surgery and Dr. Kilic knocked it out of the park! Recovery was a breeze and him and his team were there every step of the way. I knew this surgery was going to be a life changer but never in a million years would I have thought people would ask who did my “implants”.
    Ashley Smith — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Kilic, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689905127
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Alabama At Birmingham Hand Surgery Fellowship
    • Istanbul University
    • Hacettepe University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Kilic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilic accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kilic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilic works at University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Kilic’s profile.

    Dr. Kilic has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

