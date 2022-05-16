Overview

Dr. Ali Kilic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Hacettepe University.



Dr. Kilic works at University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.