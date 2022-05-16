Dr. Ali Kilic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Kilic, MD
Dr. Ali Kilic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Hacettepe University.
University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 901-2379
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recently had Breast reduction surgery and Dr. Kilic knocked it out of the park! Recovery was a breeze and him and his team were there every step of the way. I knew this surgery was going to be a life changer but never in a million years would I have thought people would ask who did my “implants”.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University Of Alabama At Birmingham Hand Surgery Fellowship
- Istanbul University
- Hacettepe University
