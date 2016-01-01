Dr. Ali Khoobehi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoobehi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Khoobehi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Heart & Vascular Clinic42078 Veterans Ave Ste A, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 867-2100
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 300, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 867-2100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ali Khoobehi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Persian and Turkish
- 1225234651
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- SUNY Downstate Medical School
- SUNY Downstate Medical School
- New York University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
