Dr. Khojasteh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Khojasteh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Khojasteh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Pahlavi University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Dr. Khojasteh works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia Comprehensive Cancer Care500 N Keene St Ste 202, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 442-6800
-
2
Boyce & Bynum Pathology Laboratories1705 Christy Dr Ste 214, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Directions (573) 893-6404
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He takes in account your whole well being. Mind body and soul.
About Dr. Ali Khojasteh, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1467411488
Education & Certifications
- U Mo Hosps
- Philadelphia Genl Hosp-U Penn
- Pahlavi University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khojasteh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khojasteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khojasteh works at
Dr. Khojasteh has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khojasteh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khojasteh speaks Persian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khojasteh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khojasteh.
