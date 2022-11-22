Overview

Dr. Ali Khan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Healthcare Associates of Texas - McKinney South in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.