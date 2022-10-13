See All Registered Nurses in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Ali Khan, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (165)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Khan, MD is a Registered Nurse in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Texas Pain and Spine Physicians in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Pain and Spine Physicians
    7215 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 300A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 881-2235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dentures
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 165 ratings
    Patient Ratings (165)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Dr. Khan and his staff are first rate. So if your in pain get here as fast as you can, you wont be sorry.
    Erik H. — Oct 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ali Khan, MD
    About Dr. Ali Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1538348438
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Medicine - University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati
    Residency
    • Anesthesiology - Louisiana State University, Shreveport|Louisiana State University, Shreveport
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
