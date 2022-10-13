Overview

Dr. Ali Khan, MD is a Registered Nurse in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Texas Pain and Spine Physicians in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.