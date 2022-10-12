Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Baptist Health Gastroenterology Clinic9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 900, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 219-0721
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind , compassionate, takes time to address your concerns.
About Dr. Ali Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1235332321
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.