Overview

Dr. Ali Kazemi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Kazemi works at Gastro Health in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.