Dr. Ali Kazemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ali Kazemi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Kazemi works at
Gastro Health - Woodbridge14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 117, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (718) 920-6656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastro Health - Manassas8140 Ashton Ave Ste 212, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 365-9085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kazemi is a great doctor! He listens to your concerns, explains things thoroughly so you understand and always asks if you have any questions. I have easily been able to correspond with him and his office via voicemail and telehealth visits. He cares about his patients and takes the time to provide quality care. I highly recommend him.
- Gastroenterology
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1609019520
- Allegheny General Hospital/ Temple University
- University Of Lousiville
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- George Mason University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kazemi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazemi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazemi speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
