Gastroenterology
Dr. Ali Kazemi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Kazemi works at Gastro Health in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastro Health - Woodbridge
    14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 117, Woodbridge, VA 22192
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Gastro Health - Manassas
    8140 Ashton Ave Ste 212, Manassas, VA 20109
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Inova Alexandria Hospital
  Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Apr 20, 2022
    Dr. Kazemi is a great doctor! He listens to your concerns, explains things thoroughly so you understand and always asks if you have any questions. I have easily been able to correspond with him and his office via voicemail and telehealth visits. He cares about his patients and takes the time to provide quality care. I highly recommend him.
    Mary P. — Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Kazemi, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English, French, Persian and Spanish
    1609019520
    Education & Certifications

    Allegheny General Hospital/ Temple University
    University Of Lousiville
    St. George's University School of Medicine
    George Mason University
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
